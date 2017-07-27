India keep tight grip on Galle Test; Sri Lanka end Day 2 at 154/5

India’s bowling unit, led by pacer Mohammed Shami, exhibited its daunting best on Thursday as the host Sri Lanka appeared struggling at 154/5 at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium.

Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera were batting at 54 and six respectively as the Islanders concluded the day, chasing the Indians by 446 runs with five wickets remaining in the innings.

Flaunting the huge total of 600 put up by the Indian batsman, bowlers intimidated the best of batsmen at Galle.

Speedster Umesh Yadav struck early at the Lankans, as he dismissed opener Dimuth Karunaratne for two runs in the second over the innings.

Shami then came into the scene and took the scalp of Danushka Gunathilaka (16) and Kusal Mendis (0) in the 15th over.

Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka’s only batsman with a decent knock, kept the home spectators’ hope alive for a while. However, he was run out for 64 runs by Abhinav Mukund and Wriddhiman Saha in the 34th over.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also joined the party after dismissing Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for eight runs.

Earlier, India rode on the centuries by Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara to reach a mammoth total of 600 for all out.

Left-handed opener Dhawan smashed 190 runs off 168 balls, while Pujara scored 150 runs off 265 balls to capitalise on the advantage.

Dhawan slammed as many as 31 boundaries in his enthralling innings, while Pujara’s measured knock was decorated by 13 boundaries.

After winning the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first against the Islanders. Although he himself failed to impress much with the willow, his boys held the flag high and displayed fearless batting in first two two days of the Test match.

In the middle-order, Ajinkya Rahane (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (47) entertained the Galle spectators and managed to hit a decent knock each.

In the end, it was debutant Hardik Pandya who made merry of Sri Lankan bowlers and struck a half-century in his first Test. He made 50 runs off 49 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries.

For Sri Lanka, pacer Nuwan Pradeep emerged as a knight in shining armour as he took six wickets in his out-and-out 31-over spell.

Lahiru Kumara supported Pradeep in the pace attack, claiming three big wickets and experienced spinner Rangana Herath took the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (16) to join the celebration.