India gets 2019 Combined World Cup for shooting

India will be hosting the Combined World Cup for shooting in 2019, a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which will further boost the country's profile as a global shooting destination.



The National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) bid was approved by the International Shooting Sport Federation's Executive Board in its meeting held in New Delhi.



Combined World Cup comprises all the three categories -- shotgun, rifle and pistol --, and at stake in the 2019 edition will be a number of quota places for the Tokyo Games.



The tournament will be one of the last few events heading into the quadrennial extravaganza in the Japanese capital.



"Yes, India has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2019 Combined World Cup by the ISSF Executive Board. The decision to allot India the top tournament was unanimous," a well-placed NRAI source said.



ISSF delegates are in the city for the season's first World Cup, to be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from February 22 to March 4, and are holding its executive committee and administrative council meetings.



NRAI President Raninder Singh had yesterday said they were looking at the upcoming World Cup as a stepping stone to prepare a strong bid for hosting a qualifying event for the Games.



With the decision coming through smoothly, it can be assumed that the ISSF brass is impressed with the existing infrastructure at the range.



In the upcoming tournament, a total of 50 countries will be represented by 452 athletes and among them will be reigning and former Olympic champions, world champions and continental champions lining up against India's top guns.