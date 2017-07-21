India bowl first against England in ICC Women's World Cup final

England women's cricket captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

"We are going to have a bat. Runs on the board. It is lovely, it is sold out today. Hopefully, we can finish off well today. Looks like there will be a bit of rain, but hopefully, that will clear out," Knight said after winning the toss.

Both India and England are playing with the same set of players that ensured their place in the final.

"We would have batted but seamers are back in form so I am sure they will use these conditions. These girls are fearless, they are very confident and ready to step up to the big challenge," Mithali Raj said.

India Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

England Playing XI: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Hartley