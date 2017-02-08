India beat Thailand by 9 wickets in women's World Cup Qualifier

Indiaoutclassed Thailand by nine wickets in Group A of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground here on Wednesday.

Chasing 56, Opener Harmanpreet Singh (15) and Thirush Kamini (24) forged a 32-run partnership before Singh was caught by Sirintra Saengsakaorat off Sornnarin Tippoch in the 10th over.

Incoming bastwoman, Veda Krishnamurthy (17) along with Kamini then completed the proceedings for their team in just four more overs.

Earlier, opting to bat on a good batting track, Thailand failed to score runs against the mighty Indian bowling line-up.

India stood up to their reputation as they bundled Thailand out for 55 runs in 30 overs.

Nattaya Boochatham (10) and Chanida Sutthiruang (12) were the only batswomen to cross the single digit score.

For India, Mansi Joshi scalped three wickets for four runs while Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets each.

Brief scores:

Thailand: 55/10 (Chanida Sutthiruang 12, Nattaya Boochatham 10; Mansi Joshi 3/4) against India: (Thirush Kamini 24 not out, Veda Krishnamurthy 17 not out; Sornnarin Tippoch 1/16)