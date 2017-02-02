India beat England by 10 wickets in T20 Cricket World Cup for Blind

India secured yet another victory in the T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind as they thrashed England by 10 wickets at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium here on Thursday.



England elected to bat and scored 158 all out in 19.4 overs. Edward James Hossell (57 off 34 balls) and Justin Hollingsworth 17-ball 24 were England's major contributors.



For India, Ketan Patel picked up two wickets, while D. Venkateswara Rao, Jafar Iqbal, Sonu Golkar and Sunil got one wicket each.



During the chase, openers of India -- Sukhram Majhi (67 not out off 32) and Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar (78 not out of 34) -- showed exemplary batting skills as the hosts chased down the target in merely 11 overs.



Among other matches of the day, New Zealand lost to Australia by eight wickets. New Zealand scored 168/1 in 20 overs, riding on openers J.H. Dunn's unbeaten 52 and MLK McCaskill's 83.



In the chase, Australia suffered two wickets but Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga (82 not out) and Steffan Francesco Nero (41 not out) ensured that their team win it easy in just 10.2 overs.



In other matches, Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan by five wickets, while Nepal stunned South Africa by six wickets, according to a release.



In the final match of the day, the West Indies suffered an eight-wicket loss to Bangladesh.