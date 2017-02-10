Hyderabad Test: India 620-6 at tea, Kohli falls after double ton

Virat Kohli (204) became the first batsman to score double hundreds in four consecutive Test cricket series as India reached 620-6 against Bangladesh, with Wriddhiman Saha (83 not out) also shining till tea on the second day of the one-off match on Friday.

Kohli, unbeaten on 191 till the lunch session, quickly completed his fourth double ton as he surpassed the record set by Australian legend Don Bradman (1930-32) and compatriot Rahul Dravid (2003-4).

Prior to this one-off Test, Kohli's double tons were 200 against the West Indies away in July, 211 vs New Zealand at home in October and 235 against England in December.

He fell after being dismissed with a leg before decision by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. His innings was studded with 24 fours out of the 246 deliveries he faced.

The wicket, however, didn't come as a relief for the visitors as Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin punished them with a quickfire stand of 74 runs in 15.2 overs.

With the team pushing for a huge score before the declaration, Ashwin made most of the occasion by scoring 34 runs in 45 deliveries.

Saha also played attacking cricket, remaining not out on 83 which included six fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja was also not out on 16.

India scored 143 runs losing only two wickets in the second session of the day.