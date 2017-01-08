ICC rankings: Ashwin, Jadeja maintain top slots in Tests

South African Kagiso Rabada was a big gainer as he jumped nine spots to be eighth in the list.

India's spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held onto the top two slots in the ICC's latest Test ranking for bowlers while skipper Virat Kohli was a notch behind Steve Smith in batsmen's list.

Ashwin (887 points) and Jadeja (879 points) were No 1 and 2 in the list respectively, while Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood (860 points), who gained 29 points, by virtue of his good show against Pakistan has risen to the third spot in the list.

South African Kagiso Rabada was another big gainer as he jumped nine spots to be eighth in the list.

The only other Indian in the top-20 is speedster Mohammed Shami, who is in 19th position.

In the batsmen's list, Steve Smith is still atop the list with 933 points even though he dropped four ranking points.

However Indian captain Kohli is a distant second with 875 points. There is no other Indian batsman in the Top-10 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are 12th and 16th respectively.

India are the No 1 team in ICC Test rankings with 120 rating points, well ahead of Australia, who are in the 2nd position with 109 points.