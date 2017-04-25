England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings feels his inclusion in the England squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, starting here from June 1, is enough to give "headaches" to the national selectors.

Billings said his flexibility to bat at any position besides keeping wickets will give the side different options.

"I want to give the selectors some headaches. I have proven that I can put in match-winning performances and get big scores," Billings was quoted as saying by ecb.co.uk.

"I think I can offer different options because of my flexibility in being able to bat between one and seven as well as keep wicket, so I think I have something to offer the team," he added.

Exuding confidence on the composition of the team to win the tournament, the 25-year-old said the side is ready to make the most of the home advantage.

"Our aim is to win the Champions Trophy and we will go into the tournament with nothing to fear because of the ability in our whole squad," said Billings, who is currently playing for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We have amazing quality throughout the squad and everyone can come in and do a really good job."

Billings was named in the 15-man England squad that will play a three-match One-day International (ODI) series against South Africa next month before the start of Champions Trophy. He was also included in the 14-man group for the two-match ODI Series against Ireland in May.

Acknowledging the pressure of playing in front of the home crowd, the right-hander said the team should use that to their advantage.

"There is always going to be pressure, especially in a home tournament, but should be using that to our advantage," he said.

"We know how good we are and how good we can be. We have the attitude to improve and we go into every game believing we can win."

"It's a cliche, but we will take it one game at a time. If you look too far ahead, that's when you run into problems, but we know the end goal.

"We have a great team and a great group of players who are mates and enjoy each other's company, so we will all be really looking forward to it," he added.

England will start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval on June 1 before completing the group stage with matches against New Zealand and Australia.