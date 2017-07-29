ICC 2017 Preview: Real Madrid play Barcelona in Western El Clasico

European champions Real Madrid take on arch-rivals Barcelona in the first-ever El Clasico on American soil on Sunday morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a tie which is bound to have fireworks despite being a pre-season friendly.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't playing, but there will be no dearth of superstars taking to the pitch, with the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Gareth Bale all expected to start.

Real are desperate for a win after back-to-back losses to Manchester United and City, while Barcelona have been efficient if not effervescent as they have beaten off the likes of United and Juventus in their pre-season games.

So despite a shroud of uncertainty surrounding Neymar and his future at the Catalan club, La Blaugrana do seem to have the edge over their eternal rivals.

Real Madrid

Such is the onerous task of managing a club like Real Madrid that even after becoming the first team to defend the Champions League, a manager’s job is not secure.

And Zinedine Zidane must be feeling the pressure after a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Manchester City earlier in the week. A loss to Barcelona would get people talking and with a trigger-happy president overlooking proceedings, Zizou would be desperate to clinch three points.

Gareth Bale, long touted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir, has to seize his moment to shine and lay down a marker despite it being pre-season if he is to convince the club that a pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is unnecessary.

Club captain and defensive stalwart Sergio Ramos didn't feature against City, but should return to the starting XI against Barca and while his presence will shore up the back-line, it will be up to Bale and Karim Benzema to win the day.

Talking Corner: Experiencing a Clásico will prepare us for what lies ahead. We have a lot of titles to defend and facing the very best is always a plus-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Injury concerns: None

Suspension Alert: None

Barcelona

If news of Paris Saint-Germain bidding a gargantuan $250 million for Neymar wasn't bad enough, the Brazilian had a bust-up with summer signing Nelson Semedo in training on Friday.

The man himself has been impeccable with his displays on the pitch, scoring three in two game and as usual, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, will be La Blaugrana’s main threat.

However, Real are no ordinary team and despite their lack of form will be bringing their A-game to Miami for this is an El Clasico, after all.

Barcelona’s susceptible defence has time and again been exposed by Los Blancos’ rapier counter-attack and coach Ernesto Valverde has a job on his hands for he has to find a way to neutralise Bale and co.

Talking Corner: He is worth more than $200 million or $300 million. His playing style suits us and he can only improve with us-Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta on Neymar

Injury concerns: Rafinha (Knee), Sergi Roberto (Groin), Gerard Deulofeu (Thigh)

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: Real Madrid beat Barcelona 11-1 in the 1943 edition of the Copa del Rey, the biggest ever win in an El Clasico!