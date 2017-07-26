The pressure is starting to grow on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and he knows his side will will have to make a statement against European champions Real Madrid in their International Champions Cup 2017 clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

The Sky Blues have shattered transfer records (albeit for defenders) left, right and centre as they seek to ensure Guardiola’s second season brings more trophies than his first but a chastening defeat to arch-rivals United has got people wondering if City are the real deal.

Madrid, who also lost to United earlier in the week, have been fairly quiet in the transfer window until now, it seems. For reports of a world record bid for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe are doing the rounds and before the match kicks off, the transfer may well be completed.

Either way, there is plenty of attacking talent on display and a high-scoring result is almost certain, with Los Blancos holding the edge.

Manchester City

Guardiola’s men were well beaten by United and the Catalan tactician has had plenty of time to get his act together but Real are, arguably, a step up from the Red Devils’s level.

Gabriel Jesus looked off-colour, a worrying sign but with Real likely to edge the possession battle, the pace of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling on the counter will prove to be crucial.

Youngster Phil Foden was singled out for praise by his manager after his display against United and he is likely to feature again, but it will require a collective effort from the Citizens if they to beat Los Blancos.

Talking Corner: We've changed players because the squad was getting older. We changed not just for the short term but for the next four, five, six years- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (as per www.mancity.com)

Injury concerns: Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan (Knee)

Suspension Alert: None

Real Madrid

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Real looked blunt in attack at times and Zinedine Zidane will want the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to step up in the Portuguese superstar’s absence.

For players like Isco and Lucas Vazquez, it's a chance to show the manager that they can become regulars in the team, not just fringe players and the duo will as a result, be extra motivated to churn out special performances.

City’s attack may not have clicked against United, but the odds are that Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne will not have a second off game in a row. Which means that Sergio Ramos and co will have to be extra vigilant as when City break with speed, they can pierce any defence.

Talking Corner: With Zidane at the helm we're a step ahead of the rest. He's doing a great job as a coach. He knows the dressing room and how the players think and that's really important for us-Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Injury concerns: None

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: Real are unbeaten in their past four meeting with the Sky Blues, having won two and drawn the others in their Champions League encounters!