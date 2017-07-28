ICC 2017: Eder brace sinks Bayern Munich

A par of first-half headers from Eder were enough for Inter Milan to eke out a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in their International Champions Cup tie at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The under-pressure Bavarians, who have lost two of their previous three pre-season games, had the first chance of the match when veteran winger Franck Ribery cut in from the left and unleashed a powerful shot which was parried to safety by Samir Handanovic.

Against the run of play, Inter took the lead soon after via their Italian hit-man, Eder. Antonio Candreva’s cross from the right took a bounce before Eder got a head to it and Sven Ulreich was rooted to his spot as the ball flew into the top corner with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Bayern continued to dominate the game, and Kingsley Coman had a golden chance to equalise but the young winger could not keep his header down and soon after, Inter made the Bundesliga giants pay for their profligacy.

Ivan Perisic, rumoured to be close to a move to Manchester United, showcased his sensational crossing abilities with a pin-point delivery from the left for Eder to head home on the half-hour mark. While the Croatian's cross was the highlight of the first-half, the second goal did raise a few doubts about Mats Hummel’s positioning, as the defender had no idea where Eder was.

A poor first-half by Bayern’s lofty standards, which was made worse by the fact that Ribery had to hobble off after being caught by Milan Skriniar prior to the second goal.

Thomas Muller, Javi Martinez and wantaway midfielder Renato Sanches were introduced by Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti but his counterpart made the single change at the interval, bringing on Gabriel Barbosa for two-goal man Eder.

As expected, Bayern continued to monopolise possession, but it was Inter who had the better chances, with Candreva and Joaa Mario testing Ulreich’s reflexes on a number of occasions.

Sanches, unhappy with the lack of playing time last season and currently said to be considering a move away , had a shot from distance which had Handanovic worried. But apart from that and a Miranda deflection from a Bayern cross, Inter’s steely defence kept the German side at bay with relative ease.

Bayern have concluded their pre-season tour of Asia after the loss to Inter and fly back to Germany as they face Premier League side Liverpool in the Audi Cup on Tuesday night.

Inter have one game left in Singapore, as they face Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday at the National Stadium before returning to Italy.