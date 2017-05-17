I want to play and win the Champions League: Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has expressed his wish to play in the Champions League, indirectly hinting that he might move out of the London-based football club.

Arsenal will not play in the Champions League next season after finishing fifth in the English Premier League (EPL) last season, two points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

"I have made my decision, but now the decision has to be taken by Arsenal," Sanchez told Chile's Radio Sport on Saturday.

"It depends on them. I have to wait to know what they want. My idea is to play and win the Champions League. It's a dream I have had since I was little," the 28-year old, who helped Chile reach the final of the recently-concluded Confederations Cup, said.

Sanchez is yet to join Arsenal's pre-season programme, which is currently underway in Australia as part of a Far-East tour.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger though, had said over the weekend that he had a word with Sanchez and it was "very positive."

The French coach also believed that Jack Wilshere, who spent last session on loan at Bournemouth, will stick to the club.

"I think Jack will be with Arsenal next season, yes," Wenger was quoted as saying by Sky Sports after Arsenal beat Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

"I will give you a very focused answer on that; that he has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team.

"But once he is ready, when he comes back, he will not be far from practising with the team," he added.