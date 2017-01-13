I-League: Seityasen, Gouramangi sign for DSK Shivajians

Seityasen and Gouramangi have signed on loan for DSK Shivajians FC for the ongoing I-League 2016-17.

Manipuri duo Seityasen Singh and Gouramangi Singh have signed on loan for Pune-based side DSK Shivajians FC for the ongoing season of the I-League.

While Seityasen last turned out for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, Gouramangi plied his trade in Pune itself for FC Pune City.

In 24-year-old Seityasen, DSK Shivajians have acquired the services of a versatile player who can play down both wings, and in a Number 10 role as well. With three Indian National Team Caps to his name, the attacker is expected to give Dave Rogers' side a decisive edge in going forward.

While the signing of Seityasen brings an edge into the attack, in Gouramangi, DSK Shivajians have further strengthened their defensive line.

The AIFF Player Of The Year in 2010, Gouramangi has won almost everything there is at club Level in India. Until recently a prominent member of the Indian national team set-up as well, the 6'1" centre back has also won the Nehru Cup and the SAFF Cup twice, and the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, which saw India reach the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 27 years.

With the signings of Seityasen and Gouramangi, DSK Shivajians have added depth and experience to their squad for the ongoing I-League.

While Dave Rogers' boys dominated possession in their I-League opener against Mumbai FC, they were unable to capitalize on their chances. With DSK Shivajians FC's next game being a home fixture against Kolkata Giants Kingfisher East Bengal FC, Rogers, while respectful of the opposition, was confident of his team s chances.

"There are no easy games in this league as we know. We'll be playing against one of the most recognized and successful teams in India, which is great. It's the next game, so it's the biggest game. We're prepared, and we're ready to take it head on," he stated.