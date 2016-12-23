I-League: Midfielder Steven Dias retained by Mumbai FC

Dias has been retained by Mumbai FC, the lone club from the city participating in the I-League.

Seasoned winger Steven Dias has been retained by Mumbai FC, the lone club from the city participating in the I-League, for the upcoming season.

The midfielder, who was part of the Mumbai FC squad last season as the club finished in fifth place and scored two goals in nine appearances, has renewed his contract with the club, a media release said on Friday.

"It feels great to extend my stay here. I have always wanted to play at Mumbai. Last season was decent but this time we want to be even better. We all at Mumbai want to be I-League champions and qualify to play in Asia next season," said Dias, who has earned over 50 caps for the national team.

Team's chief coach Santosh Kashyap underlined the importance of extending Steven's stay at Mumbai.

"It is always great to retain a player of his stature. He is a Mumbai legend and I expect him to be more dangerous this season, especially in dead ball situations."