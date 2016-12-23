I-League: DSK Shivajians sign striker Passi, defender Lallawmawma

Shivajians FC announced the signings of star striker Sumeet Passi and defender Ricky Lallawmawma.

With the 2016-2017 season of the I-League just a month away, Pune-based club DSK Shivajians FC announced the signings of star striker Sumeet Passi and defender Ricky Lallawmawma on Friday.

Shivajians have come up strongly to prepare the toughest line-up before the start of the league as earlier on Tuesday, they had roped in two forwards Jerry Lalrinzuala and Sanju Pradhan, watching their solid performance in the ISL 2016.

With the addition of Indian national team striker Passi, now Shivajians' attack appear perfect on the paper.

“We are delighted with the addition of Sumeet to our squad. He comes with a good pedigree and will give us a different dimension in our forward line,” Shivajians First Team Manager Dave Rogers said on his signing.

The 21-year-old striker was earlier associated with Sporting Clube de Goa in the I-League and played for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. In his overall two appearances for the national side, Passi has once scored a goal.

To build up their defence, Shivajians have added Aizawl FC skipper Ricky Lallawmawma. Mizoram-born defender was an integral part of Aizawl FC’s defence in their breakout 2015-16 I-League season.

“A calm and collective presence in the backline and also a versatile player, he (Lallawmawma) will offer me good options on the left side of the pitch. He is a model professional and a fantastic human being who showed real desire to sign for us at DSK Shivajians,” Rogers added.