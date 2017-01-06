I-League: Bengaluru FC embark on title defence against Lajong

In 2016, Benagluru won the I-League title first and then created history by reaching the AFC Cup final.

Bengaluru FC kick off their I-League title defence when they host Shillong Lajong FC at the Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

It has been an astounding 2016 for Benagluru as they won the I-League title and then created history by reaching the AFC Cup final.

Coach Albert Roca made it clear the importance of making a good beginning in the league.

"We have to go for three points and you have to play tough from the very first minute if you want to achieve the title again," he said.

"There is pressure, challenge -- that's football, and we are ready for the moment. The fact that we have achieved in the AFC Cup will help our self-esteem tomorrow. We have to go 100 per cent as the difference between us and them are not that big," the former Barcelona assistant coach added.

BFC have strengthened their squad by signing top Indian players Harmanjot Khabra, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Desai, and Arindam Bhattacharya.

Roca sounded positive and said, "It is always difficult to settle down in a new team, but the new players have shown they are up for the challenge. They are experienced, played I-league for many years, and have already played with some of the teammates before. They know the other I-League teams and their style of playing, so it is time for them to show at the level that they deserve."

Bengaluru FC have been tough for the team from North East, especially in the past three seasons. The only time Lajong won was at home that too a couple of years ago.

Lajong head coach Thangboi Singto, who has been with the team from the very beginning, appeared positive for tomorrow's match.

"It's good to start with the best team, might be difficult for us, but helps you to know where you stand. We will come as the best we can," he said.

Thangboi promised a good game and said he was hopeful of taking points away from the home team.

"This year we have strengthened in the scoring department, hopefully, the players on board will do the needful. But it is not going to be easy if you look at the teams, every team has toughened including the new entrants who will try to make a mark in the league.

"At the end of the day, goals win matches, and we need to better that. Hopefully, we'll start doing that from our first match," Thangboi said.

Other than their foreigners Dan Ignat, Yuta Kinowaki, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Fabio Pena and goalkeeper Vishal Kahit, Lajong comprise of players from North-East with many U-22 players from their football academy.

The policy of Lajong from the beginning is to promote talents from the North East region. They have done reasonably well in doing that.