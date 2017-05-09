I am relaxed now: Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte addressed the media after overseeing his side’s 3-0 triumph over Middlesbrough in their English Premier League clash, admitting that the win had ‘relaxed him’.

“For sure now I am a bit relaxed,” Conte revealed, adding, “This step was big”.

“It was a big win at this stage of the season. It’s great. Now we need to do another step. We have the possibility to do this on Friday against West Brom, but for sure it won’t be easy because West Brom are a really good, physical team so we must pay attention,” said the Italian manager at the pre-match press conference.

“It’s great to score three goals, to create many chances and also to keep another clean sheet. I’m satisfied,” he said.

Conte admitted his side had been under pressure in recent weeks.

“We have faced this situation in the right way. Our worst moment was after the United defeat, because Tottenham won the game and to see your opponent only four points [behind] was very bad,” he said.

“Then we had to play against them in the semi-final of the FA Cup, then after three days we had to play against Southampton, who had been rested for 10 days, then we had another game against Everton away.

“At that moment we had a lot of pressure, but at that moment my players showed me great commitment, will, focus and desire to overcome this moment and try to win the league,” the Italian said.

Conte then paid tribute to Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who was instrumental in the win over Middlesbrough.

“Cesc is one of the best examples of our season. This season he didn’t play a lot at the start. Then, through hard work, he improved a lot and now he is playing in every game. I think Cesc is showing he is a fantastic player and I’m pleased for him. I saw this season he put himself in this team in every moment if he played, or if he didn’t play. Now he is deserving this.

“Now it’s very important to rest, because in this game you lose a lot of physical and mental energy, and then prepare in two days for another tough game against West Brom. It won’t be easy because they are a really good team and they will want to play a top game against us. We have three chances to become champions. We are very close but we need to make another step,” Conte added.