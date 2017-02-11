Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (81*) and Mehedi Hasan (51*) put unbeaten 87-run knock as Bangladesh fought back after early jolts. Trailing the hosts by 365 runs, Bangladesh were 322/6 at tea of the one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Earlier, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored impressive 82 runs off 103 balls at the strike rate of 79.61. He, along with Rahim, put on 107-run partnership for the fifth-wicket.

Shakib kept the Deccan crowd off their feet, hitting 14 boundaries. However, he stepped out of his crease to loft the delivery by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (1/77), which was well caught by Yadav at mid-on.

Indian bowling unit, led by Umesh Yadav (2/72) kept the minnows under control when they started trailing the giant total (687/6) posted by India. Yadav, who appeared in best shape, dismissed Soumya Sarkar (15) and Mominul Haque (12) to put India on driver’s seat.

Pacer Ishant Sharma and spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Mahmudullah (28) and Sabbir Rahman (16) respectively to join the Indian carnival.