Hyderabad Test, Day 3: Bangladesh suffer early jolts

Bangladesh posted 125/4 in their first innings at lunch on the third day of their one-off cricket Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.



The visitors now trail India's first innings total by 562 runs.



Shakib Al Hasan (29 batting) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6 batting) were in the middle for Bangladesh when the teams went in for lunch.



Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was the most successful among the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/32 while fellow pacer Ishant Sharma returned 1/38.



Brief scores:



Bangladesh (First Innings): 125/4 (Shakib Al Hasan 29 batting, Mahmudullah 28; Umesh Yadav 2/32) vs India (First Innings): 687/6 declared