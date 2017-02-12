Bangladesh's resistance finally came to an end with their captain and centurion Mushfiqur Rahim (111) finally falling to Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery, leaving the visitors with a a deficit of 299 runs in the Hyderabad Test.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli chose not to enforce the follow-on and India are expected to bat out the day, before sending in the visitors to bat for the remaining two days as they look to close in on routine victory.

Rahim was superb from the start of day’s play, putting up a dogged fight despite the wickets that continued to tumble around him. He brought up his century with a flick to fine leg off Umesh Yadav, seemingly unaffected by steady fall of wickets around him.

It was Ashwin who would get his prized scalp in the end, getting his 250th Test wicket in the process and becoming the fastest to that landmark, to end Bangladesh's innings on 388.

India had posted a huge total of 687/6 in their first innings and it looked unlikely that the Tigers would be able to even come close to their total but their defiant first innings total has made the match more competitive than expected.