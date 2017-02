India reached 477/4 at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh here on Friday.



Skipper Virat Kohli (191) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (4) were at the crease at lunch.



Ajinkya Rahane, overnight on 45, was the only batsman to be dismissed in the morning session, caught by Mehedi Hasan off Taijul Islam for 82 in 133 balls, which included 11 boundaries.