Hyderabad Test, Day 1: Vijay, Kohli power India to 356/3 at stumps

India’s big guns fired the host nation to a commanding total of 360/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test, piling on the misery for the visiting Bangladesh side, who looked rather hapless on a flattish pitch that would delight any batsman.

Murali Vijay (108) and Cheteshwar Pujara (83) were the standout players for India in the morning session, their partnership of 182 runs calming nerves after KL Rahul had been bowled by Taskin Ahmed on the fourth ball of the innings.

While Pujara played his in his usual slow and steady style, it was Vijay who really clobbered the visiting bowlers even hitting a straight drive for a six to deflate the opposition.

Young spinner Mehedi Hasan finally broke the dangerous partnership but India continued to score runs freely, with Indian captain Virat Kohli coming back to form with a superb knock of 111 not out.

Vijay departed soon after scoring his 9th Test century but Kohli struck a century stand with his adjutant, Ajinkya Rahane (45*), to really make it India’s match to lose. Both Kohli and Rahane had been in indifferent form in the recently concluded series against England but they answered their critics with a well-constructed partnership. Rahane, in particular, had been in danger of losing his place to Karun Nair, who had hit a triple century in the last Test but looked steady at the crease as he is in sight of a half-century.

While the pitch didn’t turn much on the opening day, should India get to a massive total before tea on Day 2, Bangladesh will be in trouble and the Test could be over early.

Seamer Taskin was the only bowler to make a real impact apart from spinner Hasan on a day in which the visitors toiled with scant reward.

Brief scores: India 356/3(Virat Kohli 111*, Murali Vijay 108, Cheteshwar Pujara 83)