Hyderabad Test, Day 1: Vijay, Kohli drive India to 206/2 at Tea

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara’s second-wicket stand of 178 runs brought India to a commanding total of 206/2 at tea on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

However, Pujara fell for 78 runs off 177 balls as off-spinner Mehedi Hasan trapped the big fish. Despite the dismissal, the hosts continued scoring runs at a decent rate thanks largely to Vijay’s knock of 98 not out.

The Pujara-Vijay duo had looked unbreakable all morning, frustrating the visiting bowlers to no end with young Hasan the only Bangladeshi to find any joy on a slow pitch.

Pujara’s removal came at a key moment on Thursday, but with Virat Kohli (28*) calming Indian nerves with a boundary on the first ball he faced, the tide seems to remain firmly in the host’s favour.

For Bangladesh, pacer Taskin Ahmed and spinner Hassan managed to claim a single wicket each amid two sessions highly dominated by the Indians.