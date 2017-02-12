Hyderabad Test: Ashwin, Jadeja keep Bangladesh under control on Day 4

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/27) kept Bangladesh under control as they were 103/3 at stumps on the fourth day of the one-off Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

At helm, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (21*) and Mahmudullah (9*) were cruising for the minnows, keeping hopes to chase down the competitive target of 459.

Mahmudullah- Hasan put unbeaten 28 runs runs for the fourth wicket partnership, stablising the innings after early jolts. It was opener Tamim Iqbal (3), who was dismissed cheaply in the sixth over, followed by the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar (42) and Mominul Haque (27) in the 22nd and 25th over respectively.

Off-spinner Ashwin appeared daunting since the start of Bangladesh’s second innings and claimed two wickets in shape of Iqbal and Haque. Jadeja joined the party, dismissing Sarkar with a classical turner that took the edge of his bat and Ajinkya Rahane, positioned at slip, made no mistake.

