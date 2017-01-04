Hull City sack manager Mike Phelan

Hull City, who were promoted to the EPL this season, lost 1-3 at West Brom on Monday after leading 1-0.

English Premier League (EPL) bottom side Hull City have sacked manager Mike Phelan.

Hull City, who were promoted to the EPL this season, lost 1-3 at West Brom on Monday after leading 1-0. Swansea City's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday sent Hull City to the last place of the standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 54-year-old Phelan was named as caretaker manager in the summer and appointed as manager in October.

"We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years," the club tweeted on Tuesday.

Hull City will next play fellow strugglers Swansea City in the FA Cup third round before taking on Manchester United in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals on January 10.