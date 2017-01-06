Hull City appoints Marco Silva as new coach

Silva has become Hull's third coach since joining the Premier League last May, after Steve Bruce and Mike Phelan.

Hull City has confirmed the appointment of Portuguese Marco Silva as new coach until the end of the season.



Silva, 39, close to Jose Mourinho, has become Hull's third coach since joining the Premier League last May, after Steve Bruce and Mike Phelan.



"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam on Thursday, Efe news reported.



The young Portuguese tactician arrives to the Tigers, bottom of the English league, after leading Portugal's Estoril, Sporting Lisboa and Greece's Olympiacos.



"We feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the Club's Premier League status," Allam added.