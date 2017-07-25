HP govt offers DSP post to cricketer Sushma Verma

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday offered the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Sushma Verma, the wicket-keeper-batswoman in Indian Women Cricket team for her outstanding achievements in the game.

She was part of India’s national team which made to the ICC World Cup 2017 in England, however, Indian team lost to England in the finals.

While making the announcement, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said Sushma Verma has been offered the post of DSP in HP Police as she has brought laurels to the state and to the people of HP by excelling in international cricket.

Sushma Verma, who is wicket keeper in Indian women cricket team, belongs to Himri Panchayat of Shimla Rural Constituency.

Born on 3 November 1992, Sushma is the only cricket player (male or female) from the state who had represented the HP in Indian national team.

She had started playing for HP Cricket Association and under her captaincy, HP’s team became runners up in under-19 All India women’s tournament in 2011.