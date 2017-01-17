HIL helping Argentine hockey talent grow: Gonzalo Peillat

Argentina’s Gonzalo Peillat, who featured in the 2016 Rio Olympic Gold medal winning squad, believes the Hockey India League (HIL) is helping Argentine hockey talent on monetary aspects, besides providing them with a platform to improve their game.

“For Argentine players, it (HIL) is really important because it is the only way to get financial benefits and it inspires players to be more professional,” Peillat said on Tuesday.

Recalling his own breakthrough in the HIL, the 24-year-old dragflicker added: “I was 21 when I played my first HIL. Personally, for me, I could learn a lot at a young age from the HIL, which has contributed to my game as I feel more mature in the hockey sport today. I really like the format of the Indian league and wish to play it for the rest of my career.”

The HIL 2017 will begin on January 21 and Peillat will put his best foot forward when his team Uttar Pradesh Wizards will start their campaign on January 24, facing Dabang Mumbai at the Mahindra Hockey Stadium in Mumbai.

Talking about the preparations for the Indian league, Peillat said, “I like to be fit and healthy before the big tournament. I have been running and going to the gym three times a week. This is an important tournament for me and I feel confident of putting up a great show this year.”