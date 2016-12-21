Herath topples Ashwin to become 2nd ranked Test bowler

A 10-wicket haul against minnows Zimbabwe helped veteran Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Rangana Herath leapfrog India's Ravichandran Ashwin and take the second spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test bowlers rankings, released here on Wednesday.

Herath's figures of 11/249 against Zimbabwe in Colombo helped him move within 32 points of top-ranked Ravindra Jadeja of India, whose bowling partner Ashwin slipped to third.

Herath will come up against both Ashwin and Jadeja when India tour Sri Lanka, starting with a three-match Test series, from July 26.

The 39-year-old Herath is also the most successful left-arm spinner in Tests with a 384 wicket-haul in 81 matches. South African Keshav Maharaj is the other, who has moved up 12 slots to 26th position.

Zimbabwe leg-spinner Graeme Cremer, who bagged nine wickets in the Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, has risen 20 places to a career-best 53rd rank.

England's James Anderson and Australia's Josh Hazlewood are the highest-ranked pace bowlers tied in fourth position.

Among the ICC Test batsmen, Australia skipper Steve Smith continues to rule the chart, followed by England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara is at the fourth spot while his skipper Virat Kohli completes the top five.

In the top-10, South African veteran Hashim Amla is the biggest mover, rising six spots to take the seventh position while India's Lokesh Rahul, who was out of action for the most part of the home season, dropped one rung to the No.10 spot.

There were however, no changes among the all-rounders barring South African Vernon Philander who rose two spots to occupy the No.5 position in the rankings, led by Bangladesh's Shakib-Al-Hasan and followed by the Indian duo of Jadeja and Ashwin. England's Moeen Ali is at fourth.