Haryana's Commonwealth gold-medalist knocks HC's door for govt job

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Haryana government on a petition filed by former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj Kumar, seeking direction for his appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Armed Police (HAP).

The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia issued notice of motion to the Haryana government through its Home Secretary, as well as the Director General of Police (DGP) for August 29.

Through his petition, the renowned boxer has sought appointment for the post of the DSP as per the policy issued by the Haryana government for appointment of sports persons in the HAP.

The boxer who is an Arjuna Aawardee, has also demanded investigation by an independent agency into the issue of allegedly benefitting sports persons without their being eligible by way of appointment as DSP in the HAP as per the government's policy.

Manoj, a 2-time Olympian, in his petition has submitted that similar situated sportspersons, who have won the medals, have been given appointment to the post of the DSP as per their achievements but the petitioner is denied the same for no reason at all.

The petitioner further alleged that even the persons who were not entitled for the post of the DSP have been given an appointment by the government of Haryana without any justification while he despite being entitled for the same post as per the policy itself, was denied for no reason.

Manoj Kumar has also mentioned in his petition that if the issue is enquired into as what was there with the government to appoint many persons as DSP, who were not even eligible or entitled as per the policy, so many examples of favouritism will come out and it will be in black and white that the respondents departments of the state government are playing politics with the sports persons.

It was further alleged that the petitioner who is a graduate, has not been appointed whereas, the person who are even XII pass are given the appointment as the DSP.

The boxer further revealed that he had written letters to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister but all in vain as the Government of India, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports sent the representation of the petitioner to the Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana for further necessary action vide letter dated 14 January, 2016 and 22 March, 2016 which was never decided by the state government.

Belonging to Rajound in district Kaithal, Manoj Kumar, apart from winning gold medal at 2010 Commonwealth Games held at Delhi in 2010, has also won many gold, silver and bronze medals at various international championships.

