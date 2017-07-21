Harmanpreet Kaur's family offers prayers at Gurdwara

Star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur's family offered early morning prayers at a Gurdwara in their native town Moga in Punjab on Sunday where they prayed for Indian women cricket team's success as the eves take on England in the ICC Women's World Cup final in London.

The Bhullar family's house in Moga was being throned since morning by their relatives, friends and cricket fans.

“We wish all the very best to the team. We went to Gurdwara early morning today and prayed for the team's success. We are quite hopeful that the team will return with the Cup,” Kaur's father Harmandar Singh Bhullar said.

The cricketer's mother is making preparations to offer choicest dishes to her daughter upon her return.

“My daughter likes home made food. She has a great liking for bhindi ki sabzi (ladies' finger) and also likes dish made from boiled potato,” she said.

Former India batting great Virender Sehwag, whom Harmanpreet considers as her idol, also wished for team's success.

“It's been a privilege and honour to watch you and the team , Harmanpreet. Wish you the very best for the finals on 23rd. Chak De India !,” Sehwag has tweeted.

Sehwag also said that “our girls always make us very proud”.

Virender Sehwag also said that Australians were strong contenders, but it was great to watch Indian eves defeat them in the semifinals.

Wishing all the very best to the team, Sehwag said that he was hopeful that the team will repeat their last match's performance, win the World Cup and make the country proud.

Harmanpreet Kaur also responded in a tweet to Sehwag, saying “Thank You sir, Team is in high spirits, and we're focused on finals.”

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had also congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur after her great knock.

The Chief Minister had said that it was a matter of great honour for all Punjabis that Harmanpreet had carved a niche for herself in international cricket with her sheer hard work and dedication.

He hoped that Harmanpreet's superb accomplishment would go a long way in inspiring other girls to strive for excellence.

Earlier, Harmanpreet's sister Hemjit Kaur had said that her sister “bats like Virender Sehwag and is aggressive like Virat Kohli”, summing up the family's elation at the batter's hurricane knock that took India to the ICC women's World Cup final.

There were celebrations at Bhullar household in Moga after her 171-run knock against Australia -- one of the greatest ODI knocks in women's cricket -- steered India into the World Cup final with a 36-run victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur's 171 run knock also reminded one of the historic knock of Kapil Dev in which he scored 175 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.