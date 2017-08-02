Harikrishna beats Ponomariov, stays tied on top at Biel chess

Indian Grand Master Pentala Harikrishna consolidated his position at the top of the table after registering a scintillating victory over Ukrainian Grand Master Ruslan Ponomariov in the eighth round of the 50th Biel Chess Festival here.



The World No.20 Indian, playing with black pieces, got off to a great start and seized the momentum and forced the Ukranian to commit a mistake in the early stages on the game on Tuesday.



Ruslan tried a comeback, but could not mount enough pressure and with time rolling on, he finally threw in the towel after 58 moves.



"I got a nice position from the initial phases, but he went wrong with the b3 move and I gradually converted that mistake into a winning position for me," Harikrishna said after the game.



With just one round to go, the 31-year-old Harikrishna shares the top spot with former three-time Women's World Champion Hou Yifan of China.



He has his sight set firmly on the championship and is eager to go out all guns blazing in the last round against Etienne Bacrot of France.



"We both have the same number of points and only the results in the final round will judge the winner. I am looking forward to give my best shot and win the tournament," the Guntur-born said.