Hardik Pandya eyes Test debut against Australia

Ahead of the three-day practice cricket match against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium from Friday, India A skipper Hardik Pandya on Thursday said he is trying out a few new tricks to earn his maiden Test cap.

Hardik said he is ready to wait for his turn in Test cricket and left it to India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble to decide whenever he is ready to represent India in whites.

"I will be pretty happy if I make a debut (in the series against Australia). As I said opportunity will come when it is supposed to come. It is all about process and I am doing it right now," Pandya told reporters here.

"Everything comes at the right time. Whenever they (Kohli and Kumble) feel that I am ready to play Test cricket I will be playing the game. But as I said Test cricket is something amazing to learn, so I am learning new tricks in my game and I am just trying to improve."

Pandya said it boosts his confidence when Kohli and Kumble back him as a seaming all-rounder.

"Definitely it helps a lot when someone like Virat bhai and Anil Sir (back me), it grows your confidence when two legends like them support, you know that your captain is backing you, it is always helpful. I am learning a lot of things from them and other players. It helps a lot," he said.

Commenting on Friday's game against the Australians, Pandya said it would provide a very good opportunity for the youngsters to impress the selectors ahead of the four-Test series.

"It will be good opportunity for all of us, specially me to perform and get the opportunity to play in the Test series, it will be a good opportunity for the youngsters as well, who are there to show what they have."

"We are not treating it as a practice game, it's an opportunity for all of us to do something amazing and get recognised in the selectors' eyes."

"I have played against Australia A. This will be an amazing experience. Australians, you all know how they are and how aggressive they are, it will be nice competition for all of us," he added.

The 23-year-old, who was ruled out of the Test squad after injuring his right shoulder ahead of the Mohali Test against England in November, has played seven One-day Internationals (ODI) and 19 T20s so far.