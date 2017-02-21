Harbhajan to lead Punjab in Vijay Hazare trophy

Harbhajan Singh will lead the 16 member Punjab squad for the Vijay Hazare trophy and the team will play their first match against Vidarbha on February 25.



The senior selection Committee of Punjab Cricket Association met under the Chairmanship of Bhupinder Singh Sr at I S Bindra Stadium PCA Mohali today.



Punjab will be playing against Assam on February 26, Baroda on February 28, Railways on March 1, versus Haryana on March 3 and Odisha on March 6, PCA spokesperson Sushil Kapoor said in a release.



All the matches are slated to be played at various venues at New Delhi.



Punjab squad: Manan Vohra, Shubman Gill, Jivanjot Singh, Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj singh, Gurkirat Singh Mann, Gitansh Khera (W.K.) Abhishek Sharma, Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Manpreet Singh Grewal, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Khanna, Baltej Singh, Mayank Sidana, Sharad Lumba and Shubek Gill.