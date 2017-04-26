Harbhajan Singh slams Jet Airways pilot for 'racist' actions

Team India and Mumbai Indians’ off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday slammed a Jet Airways pilot, accusing him of assaulting Indian passengers and being racist.

“So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow Indian (u bloody Indian get out of my flight) while he is earning here,” Harbhajan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Jet Airways pilot Bernd Hoesslin allegedly assaulted an Indian passenger onboard the flight Harbhajan was travelling, according to reports.

“Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful & shame on @jetairways,” the 36-year-old cricketer added.

Harbhajan, who’s currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the undergoing Indian Premier League, said he feels ‘proud to be Indian’ and urged his followers to spread the message. He then called for strict action against racist attacks.

“Strict action must b (be) taken & such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r (our) country.. #proudtobeindian let's get together and sort this,” the cricketer tweeted.