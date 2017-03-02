Happy with Gareth Bale's recovery: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that forward Gareth Bale has started training and is making a positive recovery.

Bale will continue with the plan to recover from the injury to his left leg so that he can play in the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3, reports Efe news agency.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Zidane pointed out that it was not the time to talk about the final of the Champions League, noting that the absence of the Welshman from the Celta Vigo game does not imply that his recovery was not going well nor does it reduce the chances of him playing against Juventus.

"He's much better and has already been out training on the field, but not with the team," Zidane said.

"We're happy with that, but we're only thinking about tomorrow's match and he'll not travel to Vigo," the former France star added.

Real Madrid is in second position of La Liga standings with 87 points, the same as leaders FC Barcelona but Los Blancos have a game in hand over their arch-rivals.