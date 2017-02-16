Had no tiff with my partner: Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has denied media reports suggesting that police were called to a hotel where he supposedly had a heated argument with his partner.

The football icon was here to attend Wednesday night's Champions League pre-quarterfinal first leg tie between Real Madrid and Napoli.

"I want to inform that I am in Madrid enjoying my family and waiting for Napoli to play in the Champions League," Maradona commented on his official Facebook account.

"My lawyer Matias Morla contacted the Spanish authorities. There are no complaints and nobody was able to explain to me the reason for this media show," he added.

The police were called to the Eurostars Suites Mirasierra hotel after they were notified of an alleged argument between the former player and his girlfriend.

Media outlets reported that neither Maradona nor his partner was injured. So the police left without opening an investigation.

"I'm having a great time, let them tell their stories...," Maradona said.