Gurpreet, Bembem, Jeje nominated for Arjuna Awards

The legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Gurpreet Sandhu have been nominated for the 2017 Arjuna Awards by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The 36-year-old Bembem called time on her illustrious international career at the end of the South Asian Games last year in Shillong, and an Arjuna will be a fitting reward for her services to the game, the AIFF felt.

She has been the biggest name in the women's game.

Gurpreet, a 26-year-old goalkeeper, who is the only Indian to have played top-flight football in Europe, also stands a good chance.

Gurpreet had turned out for Norwegian top division club Stabaek in 2016, and was impressive.

AIFF Player of the Year Jeje has been a key member of the national team for a while and played for Mohun Bangan in the I-League.