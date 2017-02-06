Got offers from China: Douglas Costa

Brazil international winger Douglas Costa said he has received offers from football clubs in China amid speculation that he could leave German giants Bayern Munich this summer.

Costa has been a peripheral figure at Bayern this season, starting in just 11 of a possible 28 matches and scoring four goals, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have some big offers from China and other major clubs in Europe," Costa was quoted as saying by Brazil's Uol news outlet on Sunday.

"When the season is over we'll sit down and analyse everything. I like being at Bayern Munich and believe I can fight for big things here like the Golden Ball, the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Club World Cup."

"Football is business, and if another club makes a big enough offer, Bayern might have to accept it," the 26-year-old added.

Costa signed a five-year contract with Bayern in 2015 after moving from Shakhtar Donetsk for a $32 million transfer fee. He has scored seven goals in 41 appearances for the German club.