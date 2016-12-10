Indian golfers Chiragh Kumar (three-under 68) and Shubhankar Sharma (70) finished tied fourth, while Khalin Joshi (66) was ninth after the fourth and final round of the Bashundhara Bangladesh Open here on Saturday.



Chiragh and Shubhankar reached a total of 10-under 274 as they shared the fourth spot with Thailand duo of Panuphol Pittayarat (67) and countryman Rattanon Wannasrichan (68).



Young Thai talent Jazz Janewattananond cruised to his maiden victory on the Asian Tour after closing with a flawless 67 to win the championship by four shots at the $300,000 showpiece.



The 21-year-old Thai, who started the round with a four-shot advantage, showed nerves of steel as he completed a sensational wire-to-wire victory at the Kurmitola Golf club with a winning total of 17-under 267.



"I have been waiting for this win for so long. I started playing on the Asian Tour when I was an amateur at 14. It's just a huge relief that I managed to get the job done," Jazz said.



Home hero Siddikur Rahman flew his country's flag high in his national Open where he emerged as the best-placed local player in second place following a 66 in what is the third leg of the Asian Tour schedule this season.



American Dodge Kemmer secured his best finish on the Asian Tour after returning with a 68 to take third place on his own on 273.



Among other Indians, Khalin made 66 that took his four-day total to 276. He finished one shot ahead of compatriot Udayan Mane (70).



Rashid Khan was tied 13th with a total of 278 (73-67-70-68), while M. Dharma (71), Honey Baisoya (69) and Mukesh Kumar (70) shared the 32nd position.



Indian veteran Jeev Milkha Singh was tied 57th with a total of 291 (74-70-73-74).