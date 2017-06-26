Golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur tee off at British Open

Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Shiv Kapur will look to impress as they tee off in the British Open, beginning at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club here on Thursday.

Lahiri will play the first two rounds alongside Wesley Bryan of the United States and Alfie Plant of England, while Shiv will tee off alongside Charles Howell III of the US and Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

Lahiri, who qualified for the major tournament last week, feels he is mentally prepared for the tournament.

"I was keeping an eye on where my world ranking was and was doing my own research to see how far it has gone down the list. I was quietly confident so mentally I was prepared to play this week about a month ago. That's why I played in Scotland last week with the intention to play this week," said Lahiri in an Asian Tour release.

The 30-year-old will be making his fifth appearance at The Open and the experience has helped him prepare for the challenging week ahead.

"I think it is one of the best The Open tracks which I've played so far. As the conditions get tougher, it will be a real challenge. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm glad I played in Scotland last week and get some links golf under the belt," said the 2015 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion.

"I get more used to the style of golf. You got to hit more bumps and runs and it makes a lot of difference when the wind gets up and especially if it starts raining. It is an advantage having some experience and I'm feeling more comfortable and I don't feel out of place," he added.

It has been a mixed season for Lahiri in 2017 but he feels he is slowly turning the corner in time to contend for The Open. His best finish this year was tied second at the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.