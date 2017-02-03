Golfer Rajeshwar qualifies for National finals

Local boy Rajeshwar Rao N claimed the sole National final spot available in the Chennai leg of the 17th annual Mercedes golf Trophy here on Friday.



This was the seventh leg of the 12-city tournament and Rajeshwar ended the day with a net score of 72.6 to claim the sole spot.



He will now be playing the National finals scheduled in Pune's Oxford Golf Resort from March 15 to 17.



Among other golfers, Anish Iyer won the Ballantine's Long Drive challenge on the seventh hole with a mammoth drive of 293 yards.



Three winners from the National finals will progress to the Mercedes Trophy world finals in Germany in September to compete against winners from all over the world.