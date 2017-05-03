Golf: Thailand Open returns to Asian Tour schedule after 8 years

The Thailand Open will make a welcome return to the Asian Tour golf season from May 18 to 21, after a gap of eight years, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Kingdom's national championship will be staged at the highly acclaimed Thai Country Club in Bangkok and offer a prize fund of $300,000, according to a release.

Reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Scott Hend of Australia and Thai stars Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat have confirmed their participation to commemorate the Thailand Open's return onto the Asian Tour calendar.

Thailand Golf Association (TGA) President Rungsrid Luxsitanonda said: "As custodians of the Thailand Open, we are delighted to announce our national Open will be sanctioned by the Asian Tour later this month.

"With Asian Tour number one Scott Hend and our very own local heroes Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Thongchai Jaidee confirmed for the tournament, their presence and participation will ensure a memorable week of golf for fans at the Thai Country Club.

"Moving forward, the TGA will strive to work closely with the Asian Tour to further grow the stature and prestige of the Thailand Open, which plays a major role in developing the game in our country."

Asian Tour CEO Josh Burack hailed the return of the Thailand Open, which follows on the heels of the Tour's recent strategic partnership with the China Golf Association.

The Thai Country Club has previously hosted Asian Tour tournaments in the past and is highly regarded as a championship test for players.

The Thailand Open was last held on the Asian Tour in 2009 when it was won by India's Jyoti Randhawa.