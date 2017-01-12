Giroud, Coquelin & Koscieny pen long-term deals at Arsenal

The trio sign their contracts with Arsene Wenger looking on (Photo: www.arsenal.com)

The French trio have been at the club for several years now and are regulars in the Gunners XI.

Arsenal on Thursday announced that Olivier Giroud, Francis Coquelin and Laurent Koscieny have committed their future to the club by signing new long-term contracts.

A visibly happy Arsene Wenger said “ We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term. Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he’s so focused every day. Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us.”

Coquelin plays primarily as a central defensive midfielder, while Koscieny is a central defender and Giroud is the side’s focal point in attack.

In 206 appearances, Giroud has scored 91 goals for the North London side, most notably a ‘scorpion kick’ strike against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Koscieny has developed into a fine defender during his time at Arsenal, accumulating 273 appearances and maintaining a decent scoring record (22) as well.

Coquelin has played far fewer matches than his countrymen but his gritty displays have made him a popular figure with fans after 130 matches played.