Ghana football team coach Avram Grant quits

Ghana's football team head coach Avram Grant has resigned after guiding the team to fourth place at the just-concluded 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney in Gabon.

The 60-year-old Israeli on Tuesday tendered his resignation after an "extremely amicable meeting" with officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Accra, two-days after the AFCON.

In a letter addressed to the GFA, Grant, whose contract expires at the end of February, said the time was right for him to move on to a new challenge.

He also thanked the president of the association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for the opportunity to be in charge of the team for more than two years.

"I've hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana, taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign, and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the AFCON for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi-final of this year's competition," he said.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm leaving an extremely professional, strong squad of players of a good age, who I'm sure will go on to achieve great success in the future. The passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I'll always remember," Grant said.

Grant guided the Black Stars to win silver at the 2015 AGCON in Equatorial Guinea.