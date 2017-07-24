Gerard Pique suggests Neymar is staying at Barcelona

Gerard Pique’s latest Instagram post suggests unsettled Barcelona striker Neymar is going to stay with the Catalans, after news that Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain put in a world-record €222 million bid for the Brazilian had become the talk of the footballing world.

Pique uploaded a picture of himself and Neymar hand-in-hand on his Instagram profile with the caption: “Se Queda”, which when translated, means “stays”.

Initially rebuffed as mere fantasy, the silence from Neymar on the matter had begun to suggest there was more to the story that just mere smoke and with Les Parisiens said to be offering him a £500,000 per-week contract, many Blaugrana supporters were worried that he could move to the French capital.

Apart from the obvious financial windfall, the 25-year-old Brazilian's head was turned by the fact that he would be playing for a top club where he would be the undisputed No.1, as opposed to Barcelona, where Argentina superstar Lionel Messi reigns supreme.

Neymar’s stunning form for the Brazilian national side had led many to suggest that as with the Selecao, the only way for Neymar to truly shine was to play for a team that centred around him.

And after playing second fiddle to Messi since moving to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, the Brazilian was open to the idea of making a move to France but Pique’s latest post seems to have poured cold water on the speculation.