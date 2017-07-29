Geoffrey Kondogbia impressed by Inter Milan new boy Borja Valero

Borja Valero may be getting on in years, but if his Inter Milan teammate is to be believed, the Spanish veteran still has plenty of quality.

“He’s a very good player, very technical. Obviously it’s easy to assimilate his playing style for Borja because it is just easy to play along,” the 24-year-old Kondogbia gushed ahead of Inter’s clash with Chelsea in Singapore.

Inter have been relatively quiet compared to their arch-rivals AC Milan in the transfer market, with Valero, Milan Skriniar and Facundo Colido their only acquisitions so far.

And Kondogbia felt the time has come for Inter to be playing in Europe as he asserted “Surely competition is getting tougher but we think that Inter has its own history. Inter deserves to be playing the Champions League and that is what we’re going to fight for”.

Premier League champions Chelsea, coached by Italian Antonio Conte, are Inter’s next opponent and while Kondogbia conceded the Blues are a top side, he stressed that the Nerazzurri will play their usual style and will not be intimidated by anyone.

“Chelsea FC is obviously a great team. They have been playing Champions League for the past few years. Good to know that the coach is Italian but having said that, we are not going to change the way we approach the game. We are going to prepare like how we would with any other big teams we’ll be playing against,” the former Monaco midfielder added.