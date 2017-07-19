Gautam Gambhir to run for soldiers in Victory Run

India’s bygone batting hero Gautam Gambhir will make the nation proud again when he put on his walking shoes and run for Indian soldiers in the Victory Run at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on 30 July 2017.

“Delighted to announce @GautamGambhir running for soldiers in #VictoryRun. Join him at Major Dhyan Chand stadium on 30th July!!,” Victory Run announced on Twitter.

Gambhir, who has scored 10,324 runs in 242 international matches for India, is always ready when it comes to charity work and doing a bit for the Indian Army.

“Dust off your running shoes, fill yourself with liquids and join me for #VictoryRun at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, July 30th, 5 AM @VictoryRunIndia,” the 35-year-old top-order batsman tweeted.

Victory Run, the first-ever race of its kind, is a multi-city sporting tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Kargil War. India will observe the 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July.

The New Delhi event will be followed by the similar events in Chandigarh and Leh on 5 and 20 August 2017, respectively.