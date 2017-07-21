  1. Home
Gary Neville’s jolly tweet has Manchester United fans buzzing

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scores his side's second goal against Manchester City (Photo: AFP)

The United legend sure has high hopes from the Red Devils!

Manchester United comfortably beat arch-rivals Manchester City in their 2017 International Champions Cup tie, but it seems that United legend Gary Neville was already celebrating at the interval with the score reading 2-0 in the Red Devils’ favour at the time.

Neville, who played for United from 1992-2011, re-tweeted United half-time post with the mirthful caption: “We’re gonna win the league”.

United were unable to add to their first-half score, but crucially, did not concede and arguably, dominated their opponents in terms of chances created over the course of 90 minutes to continue their winning start to pre-season.

‘We’re gonna to win the league’ is a popular chant sung by English football fans when their clubs are in sight of a league triumph and while it is not specific to any club, United fans have sung it the most considering their club have an unprecedented tally of 20 Premier League title.

