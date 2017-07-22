Galle Test: Kohli wins toss, opts to bat against Sri Lanka

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the first cricket Test at Galle International stadium, here on Wednesday.

India have handed Test debut to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings alongside Abhinav Mukund with KL Rahul sitting out due to viral fever.

The hosts are being led by Rangana Herath regular skipper since Dinesh Chandimal is unwell.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.